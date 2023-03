To the south of Wadi Feiran, the 2070m Gebel Serbal (believed by early Christians to have been the real Mt Sinai) is a challenging six-hour hike to the summit along a track known as Sikket Ar Reshshah. Those who persevere are rewarded with fantastic panoramic views. You must be accompanied by a Bedouin guide for all hikes, which can be arranged either in Al Milga (at St Katherine) or at the Bedouin Flower Garden in Wadi Feiran itself.