Shag Rock

Sinai

This sloping reef of hard and soft corals is home to plentiful flitting fishlife. Depth: 15m to 25m. Rating: beginner to advanced. Access: boat.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Scuba diver at the famous Thistlegorm ship wreck.

    Thistlegorm

    11.57 MILES

    One of the top five wreck dives in the world, the Thistlegorm is a 129m-long cargo ship built in Sunderland, England, which was sunk during World War II…

  • Kingston

    Kingston

    0.03 MILES

    In 1881 the Kingston (a British iron screw steamer) was on its way to Aden when it struck the reef at Shag Rock and sank. The wreck is now a fascinating…

  • Small Crack

    Small Crack

    29.56 MILES

    Turtles, leopard sharks and reef sharks are sometimes spotted zipping about the long outer reef wall here, which is encrusted with gorgonian corals. This…

  • Bluff Point

    Bluff Point

    21.31 MILES

    This steep wall dive with the small wreck onsite known as the Gubal Barge, is a popular add-on to Thistlegorm dive trips. Around the reef you'll easily…

  • Hammam Musa

    Hammam Musa

    23.18 MILES

    Tradition holds that these hot springs, about 5km from Al Tor, were one of the possible stopping points used by Moses and the Israelites on their journey…

  • Ashrafi Islands

    Ashrafi Islands

    12.5 MILES

    The Ashrafi Islands, north of Hurghada, are less-visited than many other dive sites in the area, but have several wrecks in relatively shallow water (8m…

