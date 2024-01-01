Sohag National Museum

Northern Nile Valley

The recently renovated Sohag National Museum displays local antiquities, including those from ongoing excavations of the temple of Ramses II in Akhmim.

  • Painted bas relief of Osiris and Isis wearing the headdress of Hathor at the Temple of Seti I. 160374862 Abydos; Art And Craft; AutotagModeratelyStock - Do Not Delete; Bas Relief; Close-up; Color Image; Creativity; Egypt; Female Likeness; Flickr; Hathor; Headdress; History; Horizontal; Human Representation; Indoors; Isis - Egyptian Goddess; Male Likeness; Middle East; No People; Osiris; Paintings; Photography; Religion; Seti I; sohag governorate; Temple - Building; The Past; Wall - Building Feature;

    Temple of Seti I

    29.07 MILES

    The first structure you’ll see at Abydos is the Great Temple of Seti I, which, after a certain amount of restoration work, is one of the most complete,…

  • The Osireion at the Temple of Seti l.

    Abydos

    29 MILES

    As the main cult centre of Osiris, god of the dead, Abydos (known as Ibdju in ancient times) was the place to be buried in ancient Egypt. The tomb of Djer…

  • Paintings in the triconch sanctuary of the church in the Red Monastery at Sohag, Egypt.

    Red Monastery

    5.35 MILES

    The Red Monastery, 4km southeast of the White Monastery and hidden at the rear of a village, is one of the most remarkable Christian buildings in Egypt…

  • The Osireion at the Temple of Seti l.

    Osireion

    29.07 MILES

    Directly behind the Temple of Seti I, the Osireion is a weird and wonderful structure, unique in Egypt and still baffling for Egyptologists. The entire…

  • White Monastery

    White Monastery

    4.44 MILES

    On rocky ground above the old Nile flood level, 6km northwest of Sohag, the White Monastery was founded by St Shenouda around AD 400 and dedicated to his…

  • Temple of Ramses II

    Temple of Ramses II

    28.87 MILES

    Northwest of Seti I’s temple, this smaller, less well-preserved, roofless structure was built by his son Ramses II (1279–1213 BC). Following the…

  • Akhmim

    Akhmim

    0.71 MILES

    The satellite town of Akhmim, on Sohag’s east bank, covers the ruins of the ancient Egyptian town of Ipu, itself built over an older predynastic…

