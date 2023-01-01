Temple of Ramses II

Northwest of Seti I’s temple, this smaller, less well-preserved, roofless structure was built by his son Ramses II (1279–1213 BC). Following the rectangular plan of a traditional temple, it has sanctuaries for each god Ramses considered important, including Osiris, Amun-Ra, Thoth, Min, the deified Seti I and Ramses himself. The reliefs still retain a significant amount of colour, clearly seen on figures of priests, offering bearers and the pharaoh anointing the gods’ statues. The site is occasionally placed off-limits.