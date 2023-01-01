Tomb of Seti II (KV 15)

Adjacent to the tomb of Tawosret/Sethnakht is a smaller tomb where it seems Sethnakht buried Seti II (1200–1194 BC) after turfing him out of KV 14. Open since ancient times, judging by the many examples of classical graffiti, the tomb’s entrance area has some finely carved relief scenes, although the rest was quickly finished off in paint alone. The walls have extracts from the Litany of Ra, the Book of Gates and the Book of Amduat.

One unusual feature of the decoration here can be found on the walls of the well room: images of the type of funerary objects used in pharaohs’ tombs, such as golden statuettes of the pharaoh within a shrine.