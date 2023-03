Built in 1082 AD, this Fatimid minaret is one of the oldest in Egypt. The various layers, square base, cylindrical upper part, concave octagonal drum and domed lantern are typical of older Upper Egyptian mosques. By its epigraphy, this minaret is attributed to Fakhr Al Mulk Sa'd Al Dawla Sar Takin, a high-ranking Fatimid official. The mosque was destroyed in 1960.