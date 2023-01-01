Across 2km of desert directly in front of the German War Memorial is the tiny and glorious German Memorial Beach, which is relatively rubbish-free. The sea here is multiple shades of blue, and you’ll feel miles away from Alexandria’s teeming sands. To get there, ask the keeper at the memorial to open the gate leading to the sand tracks – he might urge you to first get permission from the Coast Guard post, a good walk away.

There’s also a road direct to the beach from the Alexandria–Marsa Matruh highway. It’s an unmarked sand track, leading over some low hills to the beach. The turn-off is 150m east of the road to the German War Memorial.