Shaat Al Hanna

This gorgeous beach is a real find, with irresistible milky-blue water that’s great for swimming. Even out here, conservative dress for women applies. The main free beach is, unfortunately, more rubbish-strewn than it used to be, so if that turns you off, pay LE50 per person for the clean private beach, which has umbrellas and lounge chairs.

Heading west along the Alexandria–Marsa Matruh road, the turn-off for the beach is marked by three rusting yellow signs 1.9km after the 155km to Marsa Matruh milestone. The road is part paved and part sand, but fine for regular cars.