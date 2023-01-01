War Museum

This museum is an excellent introduction to the North African campaigns of WWII, including the Battle of El Alamein. The museum has separate halls dedicated to the four main countries involved in the war: Great Britain, Italy, Germany and Egypt. Another hall contains collections of memorabilia, uniforms, photos and maps. On display outside is a range of tanks and artillery from the battlefield.

The turn-off to the museum is along the main highway; just look for the large tank in the middle of the road.