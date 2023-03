The beautiful little Terbana Mosque stands at the junction of Sharia Faransa and Wekalet Al Limon. This entire quarter, known as Gumruk, is located on land that was underwater during the Middle Ages. Late-17th-century builders managed to incorporate bits of ancient Alexandria in the mosque’s structure, reusing two classical columns to support the minaret. The red-and-black-painted brickwork on the facade is typical of the Delta-style architecture.