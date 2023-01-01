Cleopatra's Palace

This royal-quarter area in the Eastern Harbour has yielded some of Alexandria's most interesting underwater antiquities. Today divers can see a couple of large, enigmatic sphinxes as well as red-granite columns, platforms and pavements that archaeologists speculate formed part of a former palace. There's also a remarkably complete shipwreck here that has been carbon-dated to between 90 BC and AD 130. Depth: 5m. Rating: novice. Dives can be arranged through Alexandra Dive.