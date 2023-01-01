Reserva Buenaventura

Run by the Fundación Jocotoco, this 27-sq-km cloud-forest reserve is a fantastic spot for bird-watching. There are a number of short trails, simple wooden cabins (per person including full board $130), and a restaurant (day visitors should pre-order meals before their visit) with hummingbirds whirring about. Half-a-dozen hummingbird feeders are set up on the balcony, so you can see them up close. Other species in the area include umbrella birds, toucans and parakeets.

At the time of research there was a coati family living near the lodge. It's located about 9km from Piñas down a dirt road. Ask for comprehensive directions when you book, as it's tricky to find.