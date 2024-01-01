La Mina el Sexmo

South Coast

While Zaruma's mines are mostly exhausted or closed to visitors, you can step inside a 500m-long tunnel in La Mina el Sexmo. Guests don boots and a helmet and stroll into the earth (following a 10-minute video on the mine's history). It's a short taxi ride ($2) or a scenic 10-minute walk from the town center.

Nearby South Coast attractions

1. Virgen del Carmen Church

0.42 MILES

The town's beautifully decorated church, with a white, mint green and gold interior, dates back to 1912, and is worth a look. It's located in the main…

2. Reserva Buenaventura

8.91 MILES

Run by the Fundación Jocotoco, this 27-sq-km cloud-forest reserve is a fantastic spot for bird-watching. There are a number of short trails, simple wooden…

3. Templo de Lourdes

25.11 MILES

The Templo de Lourdes is worth a peek inside for its replicas of famous European religious paintings. You won’t mistake this church for the Louvre, but…

4. Peña de Shiriculapo

25.26 MILES

The infamous Peña de Shiriculapo is a shrine-cum-mirador (lookout) known for its vertigo-inducing views of the Casanga Valley. Access it through the small…

5. Tuncarta

26.73 MILES

The community of Tuncarta is known for producing fine Saraguro hats. Catch a bus ($0.20, 10 minutes) from the main road, or get walking directions at…

6. Baños del Inka

26.92 MILES

Just north of town on the Panamericana, this nature area has impressive waterfalls and large rock formations.

7. Las Lagunas

27.69 MILES

Tupus and textiles are made in the community of Las Lagunas, making this an interesting cultural excursion. Catch a bus ($0.20, 10 minutes) from the main…