Museo del Monasterio de Madres Concepcionistas

Loja

LoginSave

A half-block east of Parque Central, this monastery has three public rooms housing religious treasures from the 16th to 18th centuries.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Medieval style castle known as the gateway to the city of Loja, Ecuador.

    Puerta de la Ciudad

    0.57 MILES

    With perhaps more pomp and circumstance than you'll encounter anywhere else in Loja, the City Gate greets you into downtown from the northern corner. It's…

  • Museo de la Música

    Museo de la Música

    0.08 MILES

    This fun museum located in an old school explores the lives of famous musicians who hailed from Loja (most peaking in success during the golden 1890–1940…

  • Podocarpus National Park

    Podocarpus National Park

    10.36 MILES

    This national park fills in much of the triangle between Loja, Zamora and Vilcabamba, as well as a huge swath to the southeast. Because altitude ranges so…

  • Lagunas de los Compadres

    Lagunas de los Compadres

    13.47 MILES

    Branching off from the Los Miradores Loop Trail is the challenging but enticing 14.5km trail to the two dozen or more lakes that make up the remote…

  • Refugio Ecológico Tzanka

    Refugio Ecológico Tzanka

    17.44 MILES

    Head a block southwest of the main plaza and hang a right on the dead-end lane to find this wildlife rescue center. Housing colorful parrots, coatis (big,…

  • Museo de la Cultura Lojana

    Museo de la Cultura Lojana

    0.06 MILES

    On the south side of Parque Central, a characterful republican-era building houses this museum and its exhibits, which include good local art, archaeology…

  • Clock

    Clock

    17.8 MILES

    Zamora's most famous landmark is the huge clock on the hill above the bus station, attractively decorated with flowers. The minute hand is 11.34m long…

  • Las Lagunas

    Las Lagunas

    24.27 MILES

    Tupus and textiles are made in the community of Las Lagunas, making this an interesting cultural excursion. Catch a bus ($0.20, 10 minutes) from the main…

View more attractions

Nearby Loja attractions

1. Cathedral

0.05 MILES

Watch the devotees stepping inside for their daily devotions to the Virgen del Cisne.

2. Museo de la Cultura Lojana

0.06 MILES

On the south side of Parque Central, a characterful republican-era building houses this museum and its exhibits, which include good local art, archaeology…

3. Parque Central

0.07 MILES

Loja’s main square is always busy with shoeshine boys, newspaper vendors and local devotees stepping into the cathedral for their daily devotions to the…

4. Museo de la Música

0.08 MILES

This fun museum located in an old school explores the lives of famous musicians who hailed from Loja (most peaking in success during the golden 1890–1940…

5. Plaza Santo Domingo

0.09 MILES

Make a beeline a block south of Parque Central for this plaza, mainly notable for the Church of Santo Domingo, adorned with religious paintings.

6. Plaza San Francisco

0.17 MILES

A block north of the Parque Central, this smallish plaza is crowned by a statue of the city’s founder astride his horse.

7. Plaza de la Independencia

0.31 MILES

The plaza is hemmed in by the Church of San Sebastián and colonial-era buildings with pillared overhangs and shuttered wooden balconies. A brightly tiled…

8. Calle Lourdes

0.45 MILES

This narrow lane is the oldest colonial street in Loja. There are some nice art galleries here (if only the street were pedestrianized, they would be much…