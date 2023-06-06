Loja

Overview

Whilst once upon a time, Loja was the thriving base from which Spanish conquistadors set off to invade the jungle just over the mountains, now Loja's main lure is its proximity to one of Ecuador's most diverse protected areas, the vast Parque Nacional Podocarpus, south of town.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Medieval style castle known as the gateway to the city of Loja, Ecuador.

    Puerta de la Ciudad

    Loja

    With perhaps more pomp and circumstance than you'll encounter anywhere else in Loja, the City Gate greets you into downtown from the northern corner. It's…

  • Museo de la Música

    Museo de la Música

    Loja

    This fun museum located in an old school explores the lives of famous musicians who hailed from Loja (most peaking in success during the golden 1890–1940…

  • Mirador Teléferico

    Mirador Teléferico

    Loja

    Loja's best viewpoint is at the top of the cable car from Parque Pucará, 1km south of Plaza de la Independencia up Olmedo. Walk or get a taxi ($1) to the…

  • Museo de la Cultura Lojana

    Museo de la Cultura Lojana

    Loja

    On the south side of Parque Central, a characterful republican-era building houses this museum and its exhibits, which include good local art, archaeology…

  • Parque Recreacional Jipiro

    Parque Recreacional Jipiro

    Loja

    North of town, this kid-friendly park offers a giant chessboard, a skate park, a Chinese pagoda, a pint-size Kremlin, small animal enclosures and a…

  • Parque Central

    Parque Central

    Loja

    Loja’s main square is always busy with shoeshine boys, newspaper vendors and local devotees stepping into the cathedral for their daily devotions to the…

  • Plaza de la Independencia

    Plaza de la Independencia

    Loja

    The plaza is hemmed in by the Church of San Sebastián and colonial-era buildings with pillared overhangs and shuttered wooden balconies. A brightly tiled…

  • Calle Lourdes

    Calle Lourdes

    Loja

    This narrow lane is the oldest colonial street in Loja. There are some nice art galleries here (if only the street were pedestrianized, they would be much…

