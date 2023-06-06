Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Boyd Hendrikse/Shutterstock
Whilst once upon a time, Loja was the thriving base from which Spanish conquistadors set off to invade the jungle just over the mountains, now Loja's main lure is its proximity to one of Ecuador's most diverse protected areas, the vast Parque Nacional Podocarpus, south of town.
Loja
With perhaps more pomp and circumstance than you'll encounter anywhere else in Loja, the City Gate greets you into downtown from the northern corner. It's…
Loja
This fun museum located in an old school explores the lives of famous musicians who hailed from Loja (most peaking in success during the golden 1890–1940…
Loja
Loja's best viewpoint is at the top of the cable car from Parque Pucará, 1km south of Plaza de la Independencia up Olmedo. Walk or get a taxi ($1) to the…
Loja
On the south side of Parque Central, a characterful republican-era building houses this museum and its exhibits, which include good local art, archaeology…
Loja
North of town, this kid-friendly park offers a giant chessboard, a skate park, a Chinese pagoda, a pint-size Kremlin, small animal enclosures and a…
Loja
Loja’s main square is always busy with shoeshine boys, newspaper vendors and local devotees stepping into the cathedral for their daily devotions to the…
Loja
The plaza is hemmed in by the Church of San Sebastián and colonial-era buildings with pillared overhangs and shuttered wooden balconies. A brightly tiled…
Loja
This narrow lane is the oldest colonial street in Loja. There are some nice art galleries here (if only the street were pedestrianized, they would be much…
Get to the heart of Loja with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
in partnership with getyourguide