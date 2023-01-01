A path north from Bellavista leads toward Cerro Crocker (864m) and other hills and extinct volcanoes. This is a good chance to see the vegetation of the scalesia, miconia and fern-sedge zones and to look for birds such as the vermilion flycatcher, the elusive Galápagos rail and the paint-billed crake. It’s around 5km from Bellavista to the crescent-shaped hill of Media Luna, and 3km further to the base of Cerro Crocker. This is national park, so a guide is required.