Los Amantes de Sumpa

Located a couple of blocks from the main road, on the west side of Santa Elena, this museum sits on an ancient cemetery of the indigenous Sumpa people. The main displays feature several 5000- to 8000-year-old skeletons, including two embracing as amantes (lovers) in the position they were found. The couple are thought to have been between between 20-25 years old when they died. Also on display are many ancient objects, including pots, tools and carvings. Spanish speaking tour guides are available on a tip basis.