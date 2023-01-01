Run by the passionate Ben Hasse, a pioneer of whale-watching in the area, this small and informative whale museum has several whale skeletons, including one fully assembled 11m humpback frame. Other interesting specimens include dolphin fetuses, sea lion samples and squid jaws. Look out for the 80-year-old beaked whale skull.

Hasse is very knowledgeable and can talk for hours about sea birds and mammals; he claims Salinas is the best whale-watching spot in Ecuador and can recommend some great ways to marvel at the majestic beasts in migrating season. The Oystercatcher Bar is a restaurant above the museum (note: there is no booze served, despite being named a bar).