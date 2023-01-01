Pozo Villamil

Behind and to the west of the village is this lagoon, known for its marine iguanas and migrant birds, especially waders – more than 20 species have been reported here. A trail a little over 1km long begins just past the Iguana Crossing Hotel. The wooden boardwalk takes you over the lagoon, passing through mangroves and dense vegetation, eventually ending in the Centro de Crianza de Tortugas (Giant Tortoise Breeding Center).

Volunteers here can explain the work being done to help restore the population of this species on Isabela. Pickups from town ($1) can drop you at the entrance on the road to the highlands. After the breeding center, keep walking up the main road (north 400m) to reach a small lagoon where pink flamingos are commonly spotted.