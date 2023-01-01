Some 7km west of Puerto Villamil is the Muro de las Lágrimas (Wall of Tears), a 100m-long wall of lava rocks built by convicts under harsh and abusive conditions. The penal colony closed in 1959, but the wall stands as a monument to an infamous chapter in the island’s history. The best way out here is by bike, as there are other intriguing stops (mangroves, beaches, overlooks) along the way. Bring water and sun protection, as there's little shade on the way. A taxi here costs around $10.