Turtle Bay

Isla San Cristóbal (Chatham)

You can see flamingos, turtles and other wildlife here; both Turtle Bay and Cerro Brujo can be visited as part of a trip to Punta Pitt and Los Galápagos.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • León Dormido

    León Dormido

    11.98 MILES

    About an hour’s boat ride northeast of Puerto Baquerizo Moreno is León Dormido (Kicker Rock), so named because of its resemblance to a sleeping lion. León…

  • Galapagos Marine Iguana (Amblyrhynchus cristatus) on Cerro Brujo (Wizard's Hill) Beach, San Cristobal island, Galapagos national park, Ecuador.; Shutterstock ID 2238407885; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2238407885

    Cerro Brujo

    14.02 MILES

    Possibly one of the nicest beaches in the Galápagos, Cerro Brujo is a huge white expanse found on the west side of the island. The sand here feels like…

  • Interpretation Center

    Interpretation Center

    21.59 MILES

    This modern and easily digestible center explains the history and significance of the Galápagos better than anywhere else in the country. Exhibits deal…

  • Cerro de las Tijeretas

    Cerro de las Tijeretas

    21.27 MILES

    About 1.7km northeast of Puerto Baquerizo Moreno, Cerro de las Tijeretas provides good views and can be reached on a trail. You'll pass a national park…

  • Casa del Ceibo

    Casa del Ceibo

    19.58 MILES

    Scoring high on novelty, the Casa del Ceibo is a small shed built halfway up an enormous ceiba tree. It’s possible to spend a night in the treehouse or…

  • La Lobería

    La Lobería

    23.17 MILES

    Southwest of town, a road leads 2.5km (about a 30-minute walk) to La Lobería, a rocky beach with a lazy sea-lion colony. It’s good for year-round surfing,…

  • El Junco Lagoon

    El Junco Lagoon

    15.53 MILES

    Around 10km east of El Progreso along the main road, you'll find El Junco Lagoon – a freshwater lake some 700m above sea level. It’s one of the few…

  • Los Galápagos

    Los Galápagos

    3.16 MILES

    At the northern end of San Cristóbal is Los Galápagos, where you can often see giant Galápagos tortoises in the wild, although it does takes some effort…

