Southwest of town, a road leads 2.5km (about a 30-minute walk) to La Lobería, a rocky beach with a lazy sea-lion colony. It’s good for year-round surfing, and there are lots of iguanas along the trail leading past the beach. Bring water and sun protection. Taxis charge about $3 to take you out here and you can walk back. Once there, a cliffside path takes you past marine iguanas, lava lizards and soaring frigate birds. To get here on foot, take Av Alsacio Northia toward the airport, turn left after the stadium (look for the murals) and then take the first right.