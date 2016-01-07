6-Day Ecuador Andes and Amazon Multisport Adventure

Day 1: Horseback Riding Adventure (L)In the morning we go horseback riding in the Avenida de Los Volcanes and in the afternoon we drive towards the Llanganates National Park, until we reach the town of Baños, located at the entrance of the Amazon. Here we can enjoy the best nightlife by drinking cocktails and dancing salsa.Accommodation: La Floresta Hotel Day 2: Biking in the Llanganates National Park (B)This morning we mountain bike enjoying the beautiful scenery of the cloud forest. While descending into the jungle, we will have a breath-taking view of Baños, very well known for its spectacular location right on the foothills of the Tungurahua volcano. In the afternoon we will have some time to explore town.Accommodation: La Floresta Hotel Day 3: Road of waterfalls and canyoning (B,L,D)This morning we will hit the road of the waterfalls. The first stop will be at the Bride ́s Veil waterfall, where we will take the Tarabita (cable car) to get across the Pastaza River. Then we will hike down to the Pailon del Diablo waterfall, the second highest in Ecuador.After that we hike for 3 hours through the tropical jungle, where we climb along several white-water waterfalls. Our local native guide tells us about the incredible nature and wildlife we will see. Accommodation: Amazon Home Stay Day 4: Jatunyacu river rafting and volcanic hot springs (B, L)We start with paddling on the Jatunyacu River. After a safety briefing from our rafting guides, we will start our class III rafting expedition down the Jatunyacu River, well known for its clean water and awesome rapids. We conclude our day with a drive back up to the Andes, stopping to visit the paradise of hummingbirds in Guango Reserve and finally continuing up to the volcanic hot springs resort, where we will spend the night.Accommodation: Termas Papallacta Spa & Resort Day 5: Hiking the cloud forest, hummingbirds paradise & Otavalo market (B,D)After a 2-hour bird-watching tour through the cloud forest, we will visit Otavalo and its amazing indigenous handicraft market. Later we'll be transferred to the Imbabura volcano to enjoy a nice cultural encounter with the local people and learn the traditional way of living while sharing the daily activities with the families. In the evening we will take part of an organic cooking lesson using the local products. Accommodation: Andes Home Stay Day 6: Trekking the loop of Cuicocha crater lake (B,L)Today our challenge will be a 5-hour hike around the Cuicocha crater lake, with breathtaking views of the active volcano and of the amazing valleys located in Cotacachi-Cayapas ecological reserve. On this trek, we will reach an altitude of 11880ft and hike 9 miles around the crater.After the hik it is possible to swim in the crater lake. In the afternoon we drive back to Quito where the service ends. *Preferred accommodation if not available a similar accommodation will be provided. ** Meals according itinerary Breakfast (B), Lunch (L), Diner (D)