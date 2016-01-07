Welcome to Baños
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Canyoning in Rio Blanco from Baños
Meet at the office in Banos at 9:00am and receive all your equipment. You will put on your wet suit and get on the vehicle to head to Rio Blanco. Opon arrival, your guides will give you a safety briefing and you will be able to practice several times on land before entering the canyon. Then, it is time for the adventure to begin. You will negotiate your way down steep canyons by abseiling and jumping waterfalls and cliffs. Have fun as you cascade down natural chutes and also swim through crystal clear pools. Your guide will be with you at all times helping you as you go down. Admire the beautiful surroundings and lush vegetation. This tour involves spending 80% of the time in the water, so get ready to be wet. Once you reach the end of the canyon, you will dry-off and we'll head back to Baños where you can enjoy a sandwich and drinks to top-off this wonderful day. This tour in Rio Blanco among the seclusion of the canyons is the perfect way to escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Join this tour and spend the day exploring some of Ecuador's last wilderness frontiers.
Private 5-Day Antisana, Quilotoa, Baños, Chimborazo from Quito
Day 1: Condor's Bioreserve - Antisana Volcano (L, D)Leave Quito early in the morning and travel to the Antisana Volcano, one of Ecuador’s most-active volcanoes. Once there, you will start to drive uphill to the ecological reserve. Hike around the area to see eagles, caracaras, white tailed deer, pumas, and Andean condors. Trek through the Andean slopes until the Mica lake in order to have a better view of the volcano and to watch beautiful water birds. After lunch, you will travel along the Avenue of the Volcanos. Overnight in Cotopaxi or Chugchilan Day 2: Andes Landscape - Local Communities - Quilotoa Lake (B, L)Visit the Quilotoa Lagoon, an emerald-green crater lake whose water color changes depending on the climate. On the way, you’ll observe the colorful landscape of the moors and indigenous communities that inhabit the area. At the lagoon, you can descend into the crater and return on horseback or simply take a walk around the crater. Overnight in Baños Day 3: Pintoresque Waterfalls – Hot Springs – Baños Village (B, L)Spend a full day exploring the town of Baños and the valley of the waterfalls. Visit The Pailon del Diablo (Devil's Cauldron), one of the largest and most spectacular of Ecuador's waterfalls. Your driver is at your disposal for the whole day to give you maximum flexibility in the visits that you would like to make, including a visit to Casa De Arbol, home to the famous rope swing. Opt to go horseback riding, ziplining, or white-water rafting at your own expense. Overnight in Riobamba Day 4: Chimborazo National Park – Andes Landscape (L, D)After breakfast, we’ll take the way to Chimborazo National Park, passing through the some communities. We’ll take you up to the first shelter (Carrel Brothers) 4800 meters, we have a short hike from the first to the second shelter (Edward Whymper) 5000 meters, return the first shelter. Overnight in Alausi. Day 5: Alausí – Devil's Nose (B, L)After breakfast, early in the morning we depart to Alausí, beautiful old town with one hundred colonial houses. Time to take the spectacular train, considered the most difficult train of the XX century. You will descend gradually from the highlands to the lowlands, at times zigzagging, or hugging the cliffs. In the descending at the lowest point the incredible devils nose an interesting rock will appear in the horizon. The train descends and then returns to Alausí again. Return to Quito.
Private 2-Day Quilotoa Lagoon and Baños from Quito
Day 1: Quito - Quilotoa Lagoon ( lunch )Your 2-day tour starts a journey through the Avenue of the Volcanoes, passing through by the towns of Latacunga and Pujilí. On the way to Quilotoa, you’ll stop to visit an indigenous thatched house from the Paramos tribe, where you’ll observe the clothes and customs of residents. Visit the town of Tigua, famous for its naive paintings. Then, continue up to the Quilotoa volcano, where you will be able to descend to the Quilotoa Lagoon located inside the crater. Go mule riding through volcanic landscapes before drop-off at your hotel in Baños. Day 2: Baños - Quito (breakfast, lunch)After breakfast, take a walk to Agoyan Pailón del Diablo and Manto de la Novia waterfalls where it is possible to take a cable car down near the waterfall and Casa del Árbol to have a spectacular view of Baños. Lunch and return to Quito.
Amazon Tour in Ecuador: Puyo Day Trip from Baños
Your day trip to the Amazon jungle starts with meeting at a central location in Baños at 8:30 am. There, you will meet your prepared and experienced leaders and board a private vehicle to head to Puyo. After approximately 1 hour, you will reach Puyo where your first stop will be a rescue center for animals. Here, you will see monkeys, ocelots and caimans. We will then head to the camp in Hola Vida Reserve, an ecological reserve of 225 hectares dedicated to the conservation of the environment. You will first head with your guide to visit a beautiful waterfall located about two hours away from the cabins in the reserve. Once there, you will have a chance to swim and enjoy the tranquility of the forest. Spend some time here, taking in the atmosphere and stunning settings, which make this area a memorable place. Then, it is time to head back to the cabins and camp. On your way back, you will pass through and explore the jungle with your guide. Learn about the rainforest and its flora and fauna and try to spot interesting flowers and birds. Once you reach the cabins, you will enjoy a delicious and traditional lunch and then head on an exciting paddle canoe ride on the Puyo river. After 30-minutes of fun in the river, you will visit a viewpoint to admire an exceptional view of the rainforest and then continue your tour by visiting a Quichua indigenous community. See the people and how they make necklaces and bracelets. Here, you can also try and practice the blowpipe and paint your faces with achiote, which is a natural paint. After a fun-filled jungle adventure, you will be taken back to Baños.
3-Day Quilotoa Lagoon and Baños Hot Springs
Day 1: Quilotoa LagoonThe tour starts with hotel pickup followed by a journey through the Avenue of the Volcanoes. On the way to Quilotoa Lagoon, we you'll stop to visit an indigenous local house from the Paramos. Observe the clothes and customs of the Inca culture, and observe indigenous houses made of straw. Then, you'll visit the town of Tigua, famous for its naive paintings. Continue up to the Quilotoa volcano, where you will be able to descend to the lake located inside the crater or just walk around the crater.Opt to return from the lagoon by mule (own expense) before drop-off at your accommodation. Accommodation in Chugchilan.Day 2: Quilotoa Lagoon to BañosDeparture in the morning to Baños. Briefly stop in Salcedo to try the best Ecuadorian tropical ice creams. On the way to Baños, you'll visit Salasacas Indigenous Market. Have lunch in Baños in Swiss & Bistro Restaurant. In the afternoon, you'll visit to la Casa del Árbol, home to the famous rope swing, for spectacular view of Baños.Accommodation in BañosOptional: Thursday, Saquisili Indigenous Market, Saturday, Zumbahua MarketNote: We could complete this day itinerary by visiting this indigenous marketsDay 3: Baños to QuitoYour private guide is at your disposal for the whole day, letting you customize your itinerary. Choose to visit natural landmarks such as Pailon del Diablo, the largest and most spectacular of Ecuador´s waterfalls falls; Manto de la Novia; or partake in activities such as biking, horseback riding, rafting, canopy walks, and bungee jumping. After lunch, at around 2pm, return to Quito.Tourist Class option includes Private transportation Certified bilingual guide Driver / guide from 1 - 4 passengers 1 menu lunch, 2 breakfast, 2 dinner Entrance fee in Quilotoa, Pailon del Diablo, Manto de la Novia waterfalls, Casa del Árbol Accommodation in Mama Hilda in Chugchilan; Hotel La Floresta in Baños Ice creams in Salcedo Excursions Tourist Superior Class option includes Private transportation Certified bilingual guide Driver / guide from 1 - 4 passengers 2 menu lunch, 2 breakfast, 2 dinner Entrance fee in Quilotoa, Pailon del Diablo, Manto de la Novia waterfalls, Casa del Árbol Accommodation in Black Sheep in Chugchilan; Hotel Spa Luna Runtun in Baños Ice creams in Salcedo Excursions
6-Day Ecuador Andes and Amazon Multisport Adventure
Day 1: Horseback Riding Adventure (L)In the morning we go horseback riding in the Avenida de Los Volcanes and in the afternoon we drive towards the Llanganates National Park, until we reach the town of Baños, located at the entrance of the Amazon. Here we can enjoy the best nightlife by drinking cocktails and dancing salsa.Accommodation: La Floresta Hotel Day 2: Biking in the Llanganates National Park (B)This morning we mountain bike enjoying the beautiful scenery of the cloud forest. While descending into the jungle, we will have a breath-taking view of Baños, very well known for its spectacular location right on the foothills of the Tungurahua volcano. In the afternoon we will have some time to explore town.Accommodation: La Floresta Hotel Day 3: Road of waterfalls and canyoning (B,L,D)This morning we will hit the road of the waterfalls. The first stop will be at the Bride ́s Veil waterfall, where we will take the Tarabita (cable car) to get across the Pastaza River. Then we will hike down to the Pailon del Diablo waterfall, the second highest in Ecuador.After that we hike for 3 hours through the tropical jungle, where we climb along several white-water waterfalls. Our local native guide tells us about the incredible nature and wildlife we will see. Accommodation: Amazon Home Stay Day 4: Jatunyacu river rafting and volcanic hot springs (B, L)We start with paddling on the Jatunyacu River. After a safety briefing from our rafting guides, we will start our class III rafting expedition down the Jatunyacu River, well known for its clean water and awesome rapids. We conclude our day with a drive back up to the Andes, stopping to visit the paradise of hummingbirds in Guango Reserve and finally continuing up to the volcanic hot springs resort, where we will spend the night.Accommodation: Termas Papallacta Spa & Resort Day 5: Hiking the cloud forest, hummingbirds paradise & Otavalo market (B,D)After a 2-hour bird-watching tour through the cloud forest, we will visit Otavalo and its amazing indigenous handicraft market. Later we'll be transferred to the Imbabura volcano to enjoy a nice cultural encounter with the local people and learn the traditional way of living while sharing the daily activities with the families. In the evening we will take part of an organic cooking lesson using the local products. Accommodation: Andes Home Stay Day 6: Trekking the loop of Cuicocha crater lake (B,L)Today our challenge will be a 5-hour hike around the Cuicocha crater lake, with breathtaking views of the active volcano and of the amazing valleys located in Cotacachi-Cayapas ecological reserve. On this trek, we will reach an altitude of 11880ft and hike 9 miles around the crater.After the hik it is possible to swim in the crater lake. In the afternoon we drive back to Quito where the service ends. *Preferred accommodation if not available a similar accommodation will be provided. ** Meals according itinerary Breakfast (B), Lunch (L), Diner (D)