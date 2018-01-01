Welcome to Jarabacoa

Nestled in the low foothills of the Cordillera Central, Jarabacoa maintains an under-the-radar allure as the antithesis of the clichéd Caribbean vacation. Nighttime temperatures call for light sweaters, a roiling river winds past forested slopes that climb into the clouds, and local adventurers share stories of their exploits over a beer in the handful of bars near the town’s Parque Central. The fact that thousands of well-to-do Dominicans from Santo Domingo and Santiago have built summer homes here is a testament to Jarabacoa’s laid-back charm as the ‘City of Eternal Spring.’ With a number of good hotels outside town, this is the place to base yourself if you want to raft, hike, bike, horseback ride, go canyoning or simply explore rural life. At weekends, locals head 4km north of town to the Balneario la Confluencia, where the Río Yaque and Río Jimenoa meet, to swim and picnic.

Top experiences in Jarabacoa

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $29.89

Image for

Jarabacoa activities

$79 Water Sports

Jarabacoa White Water Rafting Adventure from Puerto Plata

Adrenaline junkies and adventure seekers will love the thrills and spills of white water rafting. As you set out for a full-day tour, you'll make your way through the idyllic scenery and lush landscapes of Jarabacoa from Puerto Plata. Appreciate the splendor of nature as you continue through deep canyons, past winding rivers, and forests, finally ending in the mountainous interior, famous for Pico Duarte, which at nearly 3050 meters is the highest of the chains many mountains. From here, you'll climb aboard your raft, and head out to experience the twists and turns of the river. Capture at least a passing glimpse of the virgin scenery and natural beauty of your surroundings, sights only accessible through a trip like this, before the rushing river hurdles you onward through canyons and rapids. Feel relief and accomplishment as you successfully navigate the course of the Yaque del Norte River. After you're back on dry land, head out to a typical ranch of Jarabacoa, and enjoy a meal before making your way back to where your day began. The remarkably stunning scenery along with a wet and wild ride downriver will make sure Jarabacoa leaves you with lasting memories.
See More Activities
Jarabacoa photo credits