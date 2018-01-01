Jarabacoa White Water Rafting Adventure from Puerto Plata

Adrenaline junkies and adventure seekers will love the thrills and spills of white water rafting. As you set out for a full-day tour, you'll make your way through the idyllic scenery and lush landscapes of Jarabacoa from Puerto Plata. Appreciate the splendor of nature as you continue through deep canyons, past winding rivers, and forests, finally ending in the mountainous interior, famous for Pico Duarte, which at nearly 3050 meters is the highest of the chains many mountains. From here, you'll climb aboard your raft, and head out to experience the twists and turns of the river. Capture at least a passing glimpse of the virgin scenery and natural beauty of your surroundings, sights only accessible through a trip like this, before the rushing river hurdles you onward through canyons and rapids. Feel relief and accomplishment as you successfully navigate the course of the Yaque del Norte River. After you're back on dry land, head out to a typical ranch of Jarabacoa, and enjoy a meal before making your way back to where your day began. The remarkably stunning scenery along with a wet and wild ride downriver will make sure Jarabacoa leaves you with lasting memories.