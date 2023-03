Located deep inside Parque Nacional Cotubanamá, Padre Nuestro is a weaving stalagmite- and stalagtite-filled 290m tunnel flooded with freshwater that can be dived by those with cave certification and swum by the rest of us. It's not for the faint of heart, but it's pretty spectacular for those who take it on. Entry fees must be paid at the park office in Bayahibe.