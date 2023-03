Much of Playa Bayahibe, the town beach to the right of the parking lot, is occupied by dozens of motorboats waiting to ferry tourists to Isla Saona. Beyond there is a relatively narrow stretch of sand with calm and shallow water good for bathing and lined with shacks selling cheap tourist paraphernalia and several open-air casual restaurants. Further along is the all-inclusive Hilton La Romana; the beach here is restricted to guests of the resort.