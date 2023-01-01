Isla Catalinita

Punta Cana & the Southeast

This tiny uninhabited island on the eastern edge of Parque Nacional Cotubanamá is a common stop on snorkeling and diving tours. Arriving on the island’s western (leeward) side, it’s about a half-hour hike to the other side, where a lookout affords dramatic views of powerful open-ocean waves crashing on the shore. There is a coral reef in about 2m of water that makes for great snorkeling, and a good dive site called Shark Point, where sharks are in fact often seen.

It's around 20 minutes or so by speedboat and an hour by catamaran from Bayahibe.

