Nam Cat Tien National Park, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam, August 18, 2019: Panoramic image female visitors relaxing on wooden bridge at misty tropical rain forest in Nam Cat Tien nature reserve.

Cat Tien comprises an amazingly biodiverse area of lowland tropical rainforest. The 72,000-hectare park is one of the outstanding natural treasures in Vietnam, a true jungle, and the hiking, mountain biking and birdwatching here are the best in the south of the country. At weekends and public holidays it gets busy with domestic tourists – it's worth calling ahead to book the most popular excursions.

  • Dao Tien Endangered Primate Species Centre

    Dao Tien Endangered Primate Species Centre

    Cat Tien National Park

    Set on an island in the Dong Nai River, this rehabilitation centre with a stellar reputation hosts golden-cheeked gibbons, pygmy lorises (both endemic to…

  • Crocodile Lake

    Crocodile Lake

    Cat Tien National Park

    Crocodile Lake is home to 200 crocs and is one of Cat Tien National Park's highlights. Getting here involves a 9km drive or bicycle ride from the park…

  • Centre of Rescue and Conservation of Species

    Centre of Rescue and Conservation of Species

    Cat Tien National Park

    South of the park headquarters, this rescue centre is home to a selection of sun bears and black bears, rescued from poachers and/or bear bile farms, as…

