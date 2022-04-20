Finger Lakes

In west-central New York, the rolling hills are cut through by 11 long narrow bodies of water appropriately named the Finger Lakes. The region is an outdoor paradise, as well as the state's premier wine-growing region, with more than 120 vineyards.

  • Herbert F Johnson Museum of Art

    Finger Lakes

    IM Pei's brutalist building looms like a giant concrete robot above the ornate neo-Gothic surrounds of Cornell University's campus. Inside you'll find an…

  • Corning Museum of Glass

    Finger Lakes

    This massive complex is home to fascinating exhibits on glassmaking, both as an art since ancient Egyptian days, and in the name of science. The…

  • Dr Konstantin Frank

    Finger Lakes

    Four generations of the Frank family have run this multi-award–winning winery since 1962. The verandah of the tasting room offers spectacular views of…

  • Women's Rights National Historical Park

    Finger Lakes

    Visit the chapel where Elizabeth Cady Stanton and friends declared in 1848 that 'all men and women are created equal,' the first step towards women's…

  • Buttermilk Falls State Park

    Finger Lakes

    At the base of the eponymous falls, near the park entrance, is a popular swimming hole (11am to 7pm Friday through Sunday July and August). At other times…

  • Robert H Treman State Park

    Finger Lakes

    Five and a half miles southwest of Ithaca, the biggest state park in the area offers extensive trails and a very popular swimming hole (late June to early…

  • Knapp Winery & Restaurant

    Finger Lakes

    This winery, 12 miles south of Seneca Falls, has a wide lawn surrounded by gnarly roots and rioting wildflowers; you can look out over the trellis-covered…

  • Rockwell Museum of Western Art

    Finger Lakes

    Based in Corning's attractive old city hall (built in 1893) the Rockwell's wide-ranging collection covers classic Americana and cowboy scenes, as well as…

Sunset over Canandaigua Lake.

Wildlife & Nature

Detours worth making between NYC and Niagara Falls

Oct 12, 2020 • 5 min read

