Ko Kut (เกาะกูด), also widely called Ko Kood, is often feted as the perfect Thai island, and it is hard to argue with such an accolade. The supersoft sands are like talcum powder; the water lapping the bays is clear; and there are more coconut palms than people.

  Nam Tok Khlong Chao

    Nam Tok Khlong Chao

    Ko Kut

    Two waterfalls on the island make good destinations for a short hike. The larger and more popular Nam Tok Khlong Chao is wide and pretty with a massive…

