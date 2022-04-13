Negombo

natural beach of Negombo in Sri Lanka

Overview

Negombo is a modest beach town located just 10km from Bandaranaike International Airport. With a stash of decent hotels and restaurants to suit all pockets, a friendly local community, an interesting old quarter and a reasonable (though somewhat polluted) beach, Negombo is a much easier place to find your Sri Lankan feet than Colombo.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Dutch Fort in Negombo

    Dutch Fort

    Negombo

    Close to the seafront near the lagoon mouth are the ruins of the old Dutch fort, which has a fine gateway inscribed with the date 1678. Also here is a…

  • Main Fish Market

    Main Fish Market

    Negombo

    Each day, fishers take their oruvas (outrigger canoes) and go out in search of the fish for which Negombo is famous. They’re a fine sight as they sweep…

  • Negombo Beach

    Negombo Beach

    Negombo

    Even though it could never compete in a beauty contest against many Sri Lankan beaches, Negombo's beach, which stretches north from the town right along…

  • Hamilton Canal

    Hamilton Canal

    Negombo

    The Dutch showed their love of canals here like nowhere else in Sri Lanka. Canals extend from Negombo all the way south to Colombo and north to Puttalam,…

  • Negombo Beach Park

    Negombo Beach Park

    Negombo

    Foreign tourists can normally access the beach in front of most big hotels even if you're not staying, but for a more colourful (and noisier) scene join…

  • Fish Market

    Fish Market

    Negombo

    Across the lagoon bridge is Negombo's second fish market. If you can stagger out of bed at 6am, it’s a good place to watch big fishing boats return with…

  • Angurukaramulla Temple

    Angurukaramulla Temple

    Negombo

    East of the town centre the Angurukaramulla Temple, with its 6m-long reclining Buddha, is worth seeing; take a three-wheeler for around Rs 200.

  • St Mary’s Church

    St Mary’s Church

    Negombo

    The fading pink chamber of St Mary’s Church, in the town centre, has some thunderous religious ceiling paintings covering the nave.

High-angle view of a train crossing the Nine Arches Bridge, just outside Ella.

Beaches

Sun, sand and Sigiriya: tips for family travel in Sri Lanka

Feb 28, 2019 • 7 min read

