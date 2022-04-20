Uda Walawe National Park

Elephants in Udawalawe National Park, Sri Lanka

Overview

Framed by soaring highlands on its northern boundary, the Uda Walawe National Park is one of the world's best places to see wild elephants. Largely comprised of grasslands and bush forest, it's also one of the best national parks in Sri Lanka for game spotting.

