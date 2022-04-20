The Cairngorms

The Cairngorms in winter

The Cairngorms National Park (www.cairngorms.co.uk) is the largest national park in the UK, more than twice the size of the Lake District. It stretches from Aviemore in the north to the Angus Glens in the south, and from Dalwhinnie in the west to Ballater and Royal Deeside in the east.

  • Highland Wildlife Park

    Highland Wildlife Park

    This place features a drive-through safari park as well as animal enclosures offering the chance to view rarely seen native wildlife, such as wildcats,…

  • Rothiemurchus Estate

    Rothiemurchus Estate

    The Rothiemurchus Estate, which extends from the River Spey at Aviemore to the Cairngorm summit plateau, is famous for having one of Scotland’s largest…

  • Balmoral Castle, Scotland

    Balmoral Castle

    Built for Queen Victoria in 1855 as a private residence for the Royal Family, Balmoral kicked off the revival of the Scottish Baronial style of…

  • Mar Lodge Estate

    Mar Lodge Estate

    West of Braemar spreads the National Trust for Scotland's Mar Lodge Estate, one of the country's most important nature conservation areas, covering 7% of…

  • Cairngorm Mountain Railway

    Cairngorm Mountain Railway

    The national park's most popular attraction is this funicular railway that will whisk you to the edge of the Cairngorm plateau (altitude 1085m) in just…

  • Highland Folk Museum

    Highland Folk Museum

    This open-air museum comprises a collection of historical buildings and artefacts revealing many aspects of Highland culture and lifestyle. Laid out like…

  • Strathspey Steam Railway

    Strathspey Steam Railway

    The Strathspey railway runs steam trains on a section of restored line between Aviemore and Broomhill, 10 miles to the northeast, via Boat of Garten…

  • Ruthven Barracks

    Ruthven Barracks

    Ruthven Barracks was one of four garrisons built by the British government after the first Jacobite rebellion of 1715, as part of a Hanoverian scheme to…

A hiker looking over Loch Katrine in Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park, Scotland

Cycling

Scotland's national parks are the highlands you've always imagined

May 20, 2022 • 6 min read

