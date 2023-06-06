Shetland

Shetland Pony on Unst

Close enough to Norway geographically and historically to make nationality an ambiguous concept, the Shetland Islands are Britain’s most northerly outpost. There’s a Scandinavian lilt to the local accent, and streets named King Haakon or St Olaf are reminders that Shetland was under Norse rule until 1469, when it was gifted to Scotland in lieu of the dowry of a Danish princess.

  • Herma Ness is the northernmost headland of Unst. It is a National Nature Reserve.

    Hermaness National Nature Reserve

    Shetland

    At marvellous Hermaness headland, a 4.5-mile round walk takes you to cliffs where gannets, fulmars and guillemots nest, and numerous puffins frolic. You…

    Isle of Noss

    Shetland

    Little Noss, 1.5 miles wide, lies just east of Bressay. High seacliffs harbour over 100,000 pairs of breeding seabirds, while inland heath supports…

  • Sumburgh Head Visitor Centre

    Sumburgh Head Visitor Centre

    Shetland

    High on the cliffs at Sumburgh Head, this excellent attraction is set across several buildings. Displays explain about the lighthouse, foghorn and radar…

  • Unst Bus Shelter

    Unst Bus Shelter

    Shetland

    At the turn-off to Littlehamar, just past Baltasound, is Britain's most impressive bus stop. Enterprising locals, tired of waiting in discomfort, decided…

  • Jarlshof

    Jarlshof

    Shetland

    Old and new collide here, with Sumburgh airport right by this picturesque, instructive archaeological site. Various periods of occupation from 2500 BC to…

  • Sandbar, known as a tombolo, connecting St Ninian's Isle with the mainland of the Shetland Islands off the north of Scotland.

    St Ninian's Isle

    Shetland

    A couple of miles beyond Bigton is the largest shell-and-sand tombolo (sand or gravel isthmus) in Britain. Walk across to beautiful, emerald-capped St…

  • Law Ting Holm

    Law Ting Holm

    Shetland

    Just south of Veensgarth village, near a parking area at the northern end of the Loch of Tingwall, is the little tongue of land that was the site of Law…

  • Shetland Bus Memorial

    Shetland Bus Memorial

    Shetland

    During WWII, the Norwegian resistance movement operated the ‘Shetland Bus’ from here. The trips were very successful, carrying agents, wireless operators…

The Northern Way: a sailing adventure from Scotland to Norway

Oct 13, 2020 • 8 min read

