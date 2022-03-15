Highland Perthshire

The River Braan at the Hermitage, Dunkeld.

The Highland border cuts diagonally across Scotland from Dumbarton to Stonehaven, dividing the county of Perthshire into two distinctive regions. Highland Perthshire, spreading north of a line from Comrie to Blairgowrie, is a land of mountains, forest and lochs, with some of the finest scenery in the UK. The ancient city of Dunkeld, on the main A9 road from Perth to Inverness, is the main gateway to the region.

  • Blair Castle

    Blair Castle

    Highland Perthshire

    One of the most popular tourist attractions in Scotland, magnificent Blair Castle – and its surrounding estates – is the seat of the Duke of Atholl, head…

  • Dunkeld House Grounds

    Dunkeld House Grounds

    Highland Perthshire

    Waymarked walks lead upstream from Dunkeld Cathedral through the gorgeous grounds of Dunkeld House Hotel, formerly a seat of the dukes of Atholl. In the…

  • Dunkeld Cathedral

    Dunkeld Cathedral

    Highland Perthshire

    Situated on the grassy banks of the River Tay, Dunkeld Cathedral is one of the most beautifully sited churches in Scotland; don’t miss it on a sunny day,…

  • Castle Menzies

    Castle Menzies

    Highland Perthshire

    Castle Menzies is the 16th-century seat of the chief of clan Menzies (ming-iss), magnificently set against a forest backdrop. Inside it reeks of…

  • Aberfeldy Distillery

    Aberfeldy Distillery

    Highland Perthshire

    At the eastern end of Aberfeldy, the home of the famous Dewar's blend offers a good 90-minute tour. After the usual overblown film, there’s a museum…

  • Watermill

    Watermill

    Highland Perthshire

    You could while away several hours at this converted watermill, which houses a cafe, bookshop and art gallery exhibiting contemporary works of art. The…

  • Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Centre

    Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Centre

    Highland Perthshire

    Loch of the Lowes, 2 miles east of Dunkeld off the A923, has a visitor centre devoted to red squirrels and the majestic osprey. There’s a birdwatching…

  • Atholl Country Life Museum

    Atholl Country Life Museum

    Highland Perthshire

    This eccentric collection housed in the old village school celebrates local life through the ages, with exhibits ranging from a letter from a Canadian…

