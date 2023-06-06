Coron Town

Overview

Approaching Coron Town proper from the water, it’s not uncommon to wonder whether the long journey was worth it. There’s no beach and the waterfront is a mishmash of half-done buildings and ramshackle houses. But Busuanga's commercial center shouldn’t be judged by appearances alone, for it is but a gateway to other adventures in and around Coron Bay and the heavenly Calamian Islands.

    Coron Island

    Coron Town

    This island, only a 20-minute bangka ride from Coron town, has an imposing, mysterious skyline that wouldn’t be out of place in a King Kong film. Flying…

  • High-angle view of Kayangan Lake.

    Kayangan Lake

    Coron Town

    Accessible by a steep 10-minute climb, the crystal-clear waters of Lake Kayangan are nestled into the mountain walls; underwater is like a moonscape…

  • Twin Lagoon in Coron, Philippines

    Twin Lagoon

    Coron Town

    There are two sides to this photogenic lagoon where salt and fresh water meet. Boats dock in one half and and the other half is accessed by swimming…

  • Barracuda Lake

    Barracuda Lake

    Coron Town

    A popular island-hopping stop, scenic Barracuda Lake is of interest to divers for its unique layers of fresh, salt and brackish water and dramatic…

  • Mt Tapyas

    Mt Tapyas

    Coron Town

    Grunt your way up 700-plus steps to Mt Tapyas in Coron Town for astounding views of Coron Bay. It's a quintessential Coron experience.

  • Banol Beach

    Banol Beach

    Coron Town

    A common stop on island-hopping trips to Coron Island is Banol Beach, a small sandy area with shelter from the sun.

  • Municipal Hall

    Municipal Hall

    Coron Town

    Coron's Municipal Hall is in the centre of town.

