Bacuit Archipelago

The Philippines, Tropical Landscape

Overview

The crystalline waters of Bacuit Bay are a fantasy-scape of jagged limestone islands, mesmerising from any vantage point, whether under the water, in the air or lying on a beach. Easily the rival of southern Thailand or Halong Bay in Vietnam, the islands hide so many white-sand beaches, lagoons and coves, not to mention hundreds of species of fish and coral, that you’ll be overwhelmed.

  • A woman floats on her back in the Big Lagoon on Miniloc Island.

    Miniloc Island

    Bacuit Archipelago

    Miniloc Island is perhaps the most interesting of the archipelago's islands. The main attractions are Big Lagoon, Small Lagoon and Secret Lagoon, three of…

  • Hidden beach in Matinloc Island, Philippines.

    Matinloc Island

    Bacuit Archipelago

    Like the back of a half-submerged stegosaurus, Matinloc Island snakes some 8km along the western edge of the Bacuit Archipelago. Along with neighbouring…

  • View of green mountain and tropical beach, El Nido bay, Palawan island, Philippines beach, boat, cadlao, el nido, island, palawan, philippines, sea, tropical

    Cadlao Island

    Bacuit Archipelago

    Cadlao Island is like a mini–Tahiti miraculously relocated to the Bacuit Archipelago. In addition to being a wonderful piece of eye candy for those…

Coron Island in the Philippines.

Palawan paradise: top things to see and do

May 23, 2019

