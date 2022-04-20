Boquete

PANAMA - MAY 05: The small town of Boquete and the Caldera River, Chiriqui Province, Panama. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

De Agostini/Getty Images

Boquete is known for its cool, fresh climate and pristine natural surroundings. Flowers, coffee, vegetables and citrus fruits flourish in its rich soil, and the friendliness of the locals seems to rub off on everyone who passes through. Boquete gained a deluge of expats after the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP) named it a top retirement spot. Until you see the gated communities and sprawling estates dotting the hillsides up close, though, you'd be hard-pressed to see what the fuss is about.

  El Explorador

    El Explorador

    Boquete

    Great for families, this private garden is located in a hilly area 3km northeast of the town center. You can walk to it in about 45 minutes. The 2…

  La Piedra Pintada de Caldera

    La Piedra Pintada de Caldera

    Boquete

    Some of the best examples of petroglyphs found in Panama can be seen in this park at Caldera, about 23km southeast of Boquete. It's located 400m down a…

