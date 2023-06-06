Shop
If Mérida’s heat has you dying for a quick beach fix, or if you want to see the longest pier (6.5km) in Mexico, head to Progreso (aka Puerto Progreso). The front strip (malecón) can get packed with diners, drinkers and oversunned tourists, as can the beach (even though it's loooong). Nevertheless, Progreso maintains a relaxed beach-town vibe. As with other Gulf beaches, the water is murky, even on calm days. Winds can hit full force in the afternoon and evenings, especially from December to March when los nortes (northern winds) kick up.
