Mt Kinabalu & Kinabalu National Park

Climbers making their way to summit of Mount Kinabalu.

Gunung Kinabalu, as it is known in Malay, is the highest mountain on the world's third-largest island. It is also the highest point between the Himalayas and New Guinea. Rising almost twice as high as its Crocker Range neighbours, and culminating in a crown of wild granite spires, it is a sight to behold. March to August (dry season) is considered to be the best time to climb.

  • Kundasang War Memorial

    Kundasang War Memorial

    Mt Kinabalu & Kinabalu National Park

    At Kundasang, beside the KK–Ranau Hwy, 10km east of Kinabalu National Park headquarters, is this poignant memorial conceived in 1961. It commemorates the…

  • Botanical Garden

    Botanical Garden

    Mt Kinabalu & Kinabalu National Park

    Many of the plants found on Mt Kinabalu and in Kinabalu National Park are cultivated in the Botanical Garden, north of the visitors centre. Guided tours…

Climbing Mt Kinabalu, Borneo's biological treasure trove

Hiking

Climbing Mt Kinabalu, Borneo’s biological treasure trove

May 22, 2019 • 6 min read

