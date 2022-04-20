Batu Caves

Guarded by a monumental statue of Hindu deity Lord Murugan, the Batu Caves are a Malaysian national treasure and an unmissable day trip from Kuala Lumpur. These limestone caves harbour Hindu temples where dioramas of mythic scenes glow beneath stalactites, bats flutter in the shadows, and monkeys prey on tourists hiking the 272 stairs to Temple Cave.

  • Ramayana Cave

    Ramayana Cave

    Batu Caves

    No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m…

  • Temple Cave

    Temple Cave

    Batu Caves

    Centrepiece of the Batu Caves complex and one of Malaysia's most photographed sights, Temple Cave sits atop 272 colourful steps populated by scampering…

The steps to this Malaysian temple got a rainbow makeover – and created controversy

Aug 31, 2018 • 2 min read

