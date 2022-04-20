Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Matt Munro
Guarded by a monumental statue of Hindu deity Lord Murugan, the Batu Caves are a Malaysian national treasure and an unmissable day trip from Kuala Lumpur. These limestone caves harbour Hindu temples where dioramas of mythic scenes glow beneath stalactites, bats flutter in the shadows, and monkeys prey on tourists hiking the 272 stairs to Temple Cave.
Batu Caves
No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m…
Batu Caves
Centrepiece of the Batu Caves complex and one of Malaysia's most photographed sights, Temple Cave sits atop 272 colourful steps populated by scampering…
Filter by interest:
ArchitectureThe steps to this Malaysian temple got a rainbow makeover – and created controversy
Aug 31, 2018 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Batu Caves with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Malaysia, Singapore & Brunei $25.99
Pocket Kuala Lumpur & Melaka $13.99