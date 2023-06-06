San Marino

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Landscape with the oldest tower in the Guaita Castle - San Marino.

Overview

Of Earth's 196 independent countries, San Marino is the fifth smallest and – arguably – the most curious. How it exists at all is something of an enigma. A sole survivor of Italy's once powerful city-state network, this landlocked micronation clung on long after the more powerful kingdoms of Genoa and Venice folded. And still it endures, secure in its status as the world's oldest surviving sovereign state and its oldest republic (since AD 301). San Marino also enjoys one of the planet's highest GDP per capita, but some say it retains a curious absence of heart and soul.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Palazzo Pubblico

    Palazzo Pubblico

    San Marino

    The neo-Gothic Palazzo Pubblico overlooks Piazza della Libertà and is San Marino's official seat of government. Visitors can watch a small video about the…

  • Torre Cesta

    Torre Cesta

    San Marino

    Dominating the skyline and offering superb views towards Rimini and the coast, the Cesta castle dates from the 13th century and sits atop 750m Monte…

  • Museo di Stato

    Museo di Stato

    San Marino

    San Marino's best museum by far is the well laid out if disjointed state museum, which displays art, history, furniture and cultural objects.

  • Changing of the Guard

    Changing of the Guard

    San Marino

    One of Città di San Marino's summer highlights is the changing of the guard in Piazza della Libertà, which takes place several times daily between late…

  • Torre Guaita

    Torre Guaita

    San Marino

    The oldest and largest of San Marino's castles, Torre Guaita dates from the 11th century. It was still being used as a prison as recently as 1975.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in San Marino