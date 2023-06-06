Shop
Getty Images/Moment RF
The Bay of Naples’ smallest island is also its best-kept secret. Off the mass-tourist radar, Procida is like the Portofino prototype and is refreshingly real. August aside – when beach-bound mainlanders flock to its shores – its narrow, sun-bleached streets are the domain of the locals: kids clutch fishing rods, parents push prams and old seafolk swap yarns. Here, the hotels are smaller, fewer waiters speak broken German and the island’s welcome hasn't been changed by a tidal wave of visitors.
Abbazia di San Michele Arcangelo
Procida
Soak up the dizzying bay views at the belvedere before exploring the adjoining Abbazia di San Michele Arcangelo. Built in the 11th century and remodelled…
Procida
Linked to Procida by pedestrian bridge, pocket-sized Vivara is what remains of a volcanic crater dating back some 55,000 years. The island is home to…
Procida
Procida has limited beach appeal, but this long, narrow ribbon of brownish sand with views of Marina Corricella in the distance has a loyal local…
HistoryThis beautiful and colorful island will be Italy's Capital of Culture for 2022
Jan 20, 2021 • 2 min read
