Aegina

Colourful boats docked at the Port of Aegina.

©leoks/Shutterstock

Overview

Beyond its bustling port, Aegina has the seductive, easygoing character of a typical Greek island, but with the added bonus of more than its fair share of prestigious ancient sites. Weekending Athenians spice up the mix of laid-back locals and island-dwelling commuters who use the island like an Athens suburb. Special Aegina treats include a fabulous sort of pistachio nut, the splendid 5th-century Temple of Aphaia and the magical Byzantine Paleohora ruins.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Palaiohora

    Paleohora

    Aegina

    This enchanting remote hillside is dotted with the remains of a Byzantine village. More than 30 surviving churches punctuate the rocky heights of the…

  Temple of Aphaea

    Temple of Aphaia

    Aegina

    The well-preserved remains of this impressive temple stand proudly on a pine-covered hill with far-reaching views over the Saronic Gulf. Built in 480 BC,…

  Temple of Apollo

    Temple of Apollo

    Aegina

    Northwest of the port, ruined walls, cisterns and broken pillars in honey-coloured stone are lorded over by a solitary surviving column. It’s all that’s…

  Christos Capralos Museum

    Christos Capralos Museum

    Aegina

    The home and studio of acclaimed sculptor Christos Capralos (1909–93), on the coast near Livadi, 1.5km north of Aegina Town, has been made into a museum…

  Moni Hrysoleontissas

    Moni Hrysoleontissas

    Aegina

    This imposing 17th-century monastery is in a remote central part of Aegina and is surrounded by high walls built by the monks to ward off pirates. At one…

  Moni Agiou Nektariou

    Moni Agiou Nektariou

    Aegina

    This large modern monastery in central Aegina marks the turn-off for the road to Paleohora Byzantine village and churches.

  Temple of Ellanios Zeus

    Temple of Ellanios Zeus

    Aegina

    This temple ruin sits on top of the mountain Ellanio Oros (532m) in the south of central Aegina.

  Folklore Museum

    Folklore Museum

    Aegina

    Peruse historical clothing, housewares and artwork recreating the mood of old-time island life.

