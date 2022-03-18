Overview

Beyond its bustling port, Aegina has the seductive, easygoing character of a typical Greek island, but with the added bonus of more than its fair share of prestigious ancient sites. Weekending Athenians spice up the mix of laid-back locals and island-dwelling commuters who use the island like an Athens suburb. Special Aegina treats include a fabulous sort of pistachio nut, the splendid 5th-century Temple of Aphaia and the magical Byzantine Paleohora ruins.