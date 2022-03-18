Shop
©leoks/Shutterstock
Beyond its bustling port, Aegina has the seductive, easygoing character of a typical Greek island, but with the added bonus of more than its fair share of prestigious ancient sites. Weekending Athenians spice up the mix of laid-back locals and island-dwelling commuters who use the island like an Athens suburb. Special Aegina treats include a fabulous sort of pistachio nut, the splendid 5th-century Temple of Aphaia and the magical Byzantine Paleohora ruins.
This enchanting remote hillside is dotted with the remains of a Byzantine village. More than 30 surviving churches punctuate the rocky heights of the…
The well-preserved remains of this impressive temple stand proudly on a pine-covered hill with far-reaching views over the Saronic Gulf. Built in 480 BC,…
Northwest of the port, ruined walls, cisterns and broken pillars in honey-coloured stone are lorded over by a solitary surviving column. It’s all that’s…
The home and studio of acclaimed sculptor Christos Capralos (1909–93), on the coast near Livadi, 1.5km north of Aegina Town, has been made into a museum…
This imposing 17th-century monastery is in a remote central part of Aegina and is surrounded by high walls built by the monks to ward off pirates. At one…
This large modern monastery in central Aegina marks the turn-off for the road to Paleohora Byzantine village and churches.
This temple ruin sits on top of the mountain Ellanio Oros (532m) in the south of central Aegina.
Peruse historical clothing, housewares and artwork recreating the mood of old-time island life.
