Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Miguel Sotomayor/Getty Images
Sprawling for 100km across the Franco-Spanish border, the Parc National des Pyrénées conceals some of the last pockets of true wilderness left in France. In partnership with the 156-sq-km Parque Nacional de Ordesa y Monte Perdido, on the Spanish side of the border, this mountain landscape is a haven for rare flora and fauna, and remains fiercely proud of its culture and heritage: traditional hill-farming and shepherding are still practised here in much the same way as they were a century ago.
Parc National des Pyrénées
The griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) was once a familiar sight over the Pyrenees, but habitat loss and hunting have taken their toll on these strange,…
Parc National des Pyrénées
During the 19th century, the small village of Eaux-Bonnes (literally, Good Waters) flourished as a spa resort thanks to its geothermal hot springs, which…
Parc National des Pyrénées
Four sites around the valley, collectively known as the Écomusée de la Vallée d’Aspe, explore the area’s heritage and agricultural traditions. There are…
Parc National des Pyrénées
Built on the right bank of the Gave d'Aspe, this imposing fortress was built in the mid-19th century to protect the border from a possible Spanish…
Parc National des Pyrénées
Rébénacq is one of the few bastides (fortified towns) of the Pyrenees, built in 1347 by a lieutenant of Gaston Fébus, the 11th Count of Foix. Like all…
Parc National des Pyrénées
Perched precariously on a glacial outcrop, this hilltop village boasts a 12th-century keep and a truly magnificent valley view. From the belvédère …
Parc National des Pyrénées
The former ‘capital’ of the valley, Bielle is a beautiful village with many fine 15th- and 16th-century houses, linked together via a guided walk.
Parc National des Pyrénées
At this farmers’ co-op and fromagerie (cheese shop), you can sample cheese made from the milk of local ewes, goats and cows.
Get to the heart of Parc National des Pyrénées with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
France $29.99
Pocket Paris $13.99
Paris $24.99