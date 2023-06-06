Parc National des Pyrénées

Kid hiking in Pyrenees near Vignemale peak.

©Miguel Sotomayor/Getty Images

Overview

Sprawling for 100km across the Franco-Spanish border, the Parc National des Pyrénées conceals some of the last pockets of true wilderness left in France. In partnership with the 156-sq-km Parque Nacional de Ordesa y Monte Perdido, on the Spanish side of the border, this mountain landscape is a haven for rare flora and fauna, and remains fiercely proud of its culture and heritage: traditional hill-farming and shepherding are still practised here in much the same way as they were a century ago.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Falaise aux Vautours

    Falaise aux Vautours

    Parc National des Pyrénées

    The griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) was once a familiar sight over the Pyrenees, but habitat loss and hunting have taken their toll on these strange,…

  • Eaux-Bonnes

    Eaux-Bonnes

    Parc National des Pyrénées

    During the 19th century, the small village of Eaux-Bonnes (literally, Good Waters) flourished as a spa resort thanks to its geothermal hot springs, which…

  • Écomusée de la Vallée d’Aspe

    Écomusée de la Vallée d’Aspe

    Parc National des Pyrénées

    Four sites around the valley, collectively known as the Écomusée de la Vallée d’Aspe, explore the area’s heritage and agricultural traditions. There are…

  • Fort du Portalet

    Fort du Portalet

    Parc National des Pyrénées

    Built on the right bank of the Gave d'Aspe, this imposing fortress was built in the mid-19th century to protect the border from a possible Spanish…

  • Rébénacq

    Rébénacq

    Parc National des Pyrénées

    Rébénacq is one of the few bastides (fortified towns) of the Pyrenees, built in 1347 by a lieutenant of Gaston Fébus, the 11th Count of Foix. Like all…

  • Castet

    Castet

    Parc National des Pyrénées

    Perched precariously on a glacial outcrop, this hilltop village boasts a 12th-century keep and a truly magnificent valley view. From the belvédère …

  • Bielle

    Bielle

    Parc National des Pyrénées

    The former ‘capital’ of the valley, Bielle is a beautiful village with many fine 15th- and 16th-century houses, linked together via a guided walk.

  • Les Fermiers Basco-Béarnais

    Les Fermiers Basco-Béarnais

    Parc National des Pyrénées

    At this farmers’ co-op and fromagerie (cheese shop), you can sample cheese made from the milk of local ewes, goats and cows.

