Forget what you may have heard on the mainland: there's nothing odd about the Isle of Man (Ellan Vannin in the local lingo, Manx). The island's reputation for oddity is entirely down to its persistent insistence that it do its own thing, rejecting England's warm embrace in favour of a semiautonomous status (it is home to the world's oldest continuous parliament, the Tynwald).
Castletown is dominated by the impressive 13th-century Castle Rushen, one of the most complete medieval structures in Europe. You can visit the gatehouse,…
It's no exaggeration to describe the Lady Isabella Laxey Wheel, built in 1854 to pump water from a mine, as a 'great' wheel: it measures 22m across and…
Manx Museum & National Art Gallery
This modern museum begins with an introductory film to the island's 10,000-year history and then races through it, making various stops including Viking…
The former home of the Manx Parliament (lower house of the Tynwald) has been restored to its 1866 appearance – a key date in island history as it was then…
This small island just off Cregneash is on one of western Britain's major bird migration routes, and 33 species breed annually here, including Manx…
From Viking kings to ’70s disco, this abbey has lived its fair share of history. Founded in 1134, it was one of the island's most important centres of…
Until the early part of the 20th century, most farmers on the island engaged in a practice known as crofting – a social system defined by small-scale…
Grove Museum of Victorian Life
This imposing house was built in the mid-19th century by Liverpool shipping merchant Duncan Gibb as a summer retreat for himself and his family. It has…
