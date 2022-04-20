Isle of Man

Forget what you may have heard on the mainland: there's nothing odd about the Isle of Man (Ellan Vannin in the local lingo, Manx). The island's reputation for oddity is entirely down to its persistent insistence that it do its own thing, rejecting England's warm embrace in favour of a semiautonomous status (it is home to the world's oldest continuous parliament, the Tynwald).

  • Castle Rushen in Castletown in the Isle of Man, with reflections in the harbor - taken shortly after sunrise; Shutterstock ID 452503759; full: digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 452503759

    Castle Rushen

    Isle of Man

    Castletown is dominated by the impressive 13th-century Castle Rushen, one of the most complete medieval structures in Europe. You can visit the gatehouse,…

  • Great Laxey Wheel

    Great Laxey Wheel

    Isle of Man

    It's no exaggeration to describe the Lady Isabella Laxey Wheel, built in 1854 to pump water from a mine, as a 'great' wheel: it measures 22m across and…

  • Douglas, Isle of Man - 31 March 2023: triangular pediment above the entrance to the manx museum ; Shutterstock ID 2319825569; full: digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 2319825569

    Manx Museum & National Art Gallery

    Isle of Man

    This modern museum begins with an introductory film to the island's 10,000-year history and then races through it, making various stops including Viking…

  • Old House of Keys

    Old House of Keys

    Isle of Man

    The former home of the Manx Parliament (lower house of the Tynwald) has been restored to its 1866 appearance – a key date in island history as it was then…

  • Calf of Man

    Calf of Man

    Isle of Man

    This small island just off Cregneash is on one of western Britain's major bird migration routes, and 33 species breed annually here, including Manx…

  • Rushen Abbey

    Rushen Abbey

    Isle of Man

    From Viking kings to ’70s disco, this abbey has lived its fair share of history. Founded in 1134, it was one of the island's most important centres of…

  • Cregneash Village Folk Museum

    Cregneash Village Folk Museum

    Isle of Man

    Until the early part of the 20th century, most farmers on the island engaged in a practice known as crofting – a social system defined by small-scale…

  • Grove Museum of Victorian Life

    Grove Museum of Victorian Life

    Isle of Man

    This imposing house was built in the mid-19th century by Liverpool shipping merchant Duncan Gibb as a summer retreat for himself and his family. It has…

The Isle of Man wants you to lose the phone and go old school on your next visit

Feb 5, 2020 • 2 min read

