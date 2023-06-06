Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Low-key, laid-back and low-rise, Dahab is the Middle East’s prime beach resort for independent travellers.
Dahab
Carved into a reef, 8km north of Dahab, is Egypt’s most infamous dive site. The Blue Hole is a gaping sinkhole that drops straight down – some say…
Dahab
Bells is a narrow breach in the reef table that forms a pool close to shore. From here, divers can descend through a chimney, exiting onto a ledge at 27m…
Dahab
This dive 25km south of Dahab features a dramatic seascape highlighted by a 60m wall cut by numerous chasms, faults and sandy ravines. If you access the…
Dahab
An impressive entrance through a wide corridor carved into a steeply sloping reef is a highlight of this dive site 15km south of Dahab. Further down you…
Dahab
Eel Garden takes its name from the countless garden eels that carpet the sea floor. Other highlights include huge coral boulders and dense congregations…
Dahab
One of the area’s most popular dives, the Canyon is a long, narrow trench that runs perpendicular to the reef shelf, and is home to prolific hard and soft…
Dahab
This sloping reef is home to a bounty of fish life and is Dahab’s main night-diving site. More experienced divers can descend to the sandy bottom, where…
Dahab
This underwater Alice in Wonderland–esque site south of Dahab offers an outstanding topography of coral alleyways, amphitheatres, valleys and gulleys…
Get to the heart of Dahab with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Egypt $28.99
in partnership with getyourguide