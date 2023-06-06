Dahab

Low-key, laid-back and low-rise, Dahab is the Middle East’s prime beach resort for independent travellers.

  • Coral Reef at the Blue Hole in Dahab, Egypt.

    Blue Hole

    Dahab

    Carved into a reef, 8km north of Dahab, is Egypt’s most infamous dive site. The Blue Hole is a gaping sinkhole that drops straight down – some say…

  • Bells

    Bells

    Dahab

    Bells is a narrow breach in the reef table that forms a pool close to shore. From here, divers can descend through a chimney, exiting onto a ledge at 27m…

  • Gabr El Bint

    Gabr El Bint

    Dahab

    This dive 25km south of Dahab features a dramatic seascape highlighted by a 60m wall cut by numerous chasms, faults and sandy ravines. If you access the…

  • Umm Sid

    Umm Sid

    Dahab

    An impressive entrance through a wide corridor carved into a steeply sloping reef is a highlight of this dive site 15km south of Dahab. Further down you…

  • Eel Garden

    Eel Garden

    Dahab

    Eel Garden takes its name from the countless garden eels that carpet the sea floor. Other highlights include huge coral boulders and dense congregations…

  • Canyon

    Canyon

    Dahab

    One of the area’s most popular dives, the Canyon is a long, narrow trench that runs perpendicular to the reef shelf, and is home to prolific hard and soft…

  • Lighthouse Reef

    Lighthouse Reef

    Dahab

    This sloping reef is home to a bounty of fish life and is Dahab’s main night-diving site. More experienced divers can descend to the sandy bottom, where…

  • Islands

    Islands

    Dahab

    This underwater Alice in Wonderland–esque site south of Dahab offers an outstanding topography of coral alleyways, amphitheatres, valleys and gulleys…

