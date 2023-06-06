Shop
Mark Read
Dali Old Town (大理古城, Dàlǐ Gǔchéng), the original backpacker hang-out in Yunnan, was once the place to chill, with its stunning location sandwiched between mountains and Erhai Lake. Loafing here for a couple of weeks was once an essential part of the Yunnan experience.
Absolutely the symbol of the town and region, these pagodas, a 2km walk north of the north gate, are among the oldest standing structures in southwestern…
It's worth checking out Dali’s Catholic Church. Dating back to 1927, it's a beautiful blend of Bai-style architecture and classic Christian theology and…
Dali's attractive Confucian Temple is a 2014 reconstruction on the site of the original Qing dynasty structure, but the grounds are peaceful and there are…
The museum houses a small collection of archaeological pieces relating to Bai history, including some fine figurines. English descriptions are lacking,…
