Dali Old Town (大理古城, Dàlǐ Gǔchéng), the original backpacker hang-out in Yunnan, was once the place to chill, with its stunning location sandwiched between mountains and Erhai Lake. Loafing here for a couple of weeks was once an essential part of the Yunnan experience.

  The iconic triple towers of Chongsheng Temple

    Three Pagodas

    Dali

    Absolutely the symbol of the town and region, these pagodas, a 2km walk north of the north gate, are among the oldest standing structures in southwestern…

  Dali Catholic Church

    Dali Catholic Church

    Dali

    It's worth checking out Dali's Catholic Church. Dating back to 1927, it's a beautiful blend of Bai-style architecture and classic Christian theology and…

  Dali Confucian Temple

    Dali Confucian Temple

    Dali

    Dali's attractive Confucian Temple is a 2014 reconstruction on the site of the original Qing dynasty structure, but the grounds are peaceful and there are…

  Dali Municipal Museum

    Dali Municipal Museum

    Dali

    The museum houses a small collection of archaeological pieces relating to Bai history, including some fine figurines. English descriptions are lacking,…

