Central African Republic

Western lowland gorilla juvenile male portrait

Central African Republic (CAR) is a country with staggering rare natural beauty and some wonderful wildlife. Not so long ago it was one of the best places in Africa for encounters with huge forest elephants and western lowland gorillas, and the best place in the world, some say, to see butterflies. However, since 2012 political problems and religious-fuelled civil war have made the country completely off limits to travellers for safety reasons, with all Western governments warning against any visits here.

  Dzanga-Sangha National Park

    Dzanga-Sangha National Park

    Central African Republic

    This national park, wedged into the triangle of southwestern CAR Cameroon from Congo, is probably the one corner of the country still attracting visitors…

  M'Baïki

    M'Baïki

    Central African Republic

    Southwest of Bangui and surrounded by rainforest, M'Baïki is in a timber, coffee and tobacco growing area. It's also the stopping-off point for visiting…

  Chutes de Boali

    Chutes de Boali

    Central African Republic

    These waterfalls tumble 50m (164ft), which is just a whisker more than Niagara can manage. Although no more than a trickle when its dry, they are dramatic…

