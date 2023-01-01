Dzanga-Sangha National Park

This national park, wedged into the triangle of southwestern CAR Cameroon from Congo, is probably the one corner of the country still attracting visitors. Gorillas, elephants and the Baka people are all found in this remote corner of Africa.

Bayanga is the main village near the park, on the banks of the Sangha River. Although a handful of intrepid visitors may come to Bayanga by road, most visitors probably arrive in chartered aircraft. Bayanga has a number of small guesthouses offering simple accommodation, but the fly-in groups will probably stay at the riverside Dolicom Lodge, which has rooms with luxuries like attached bathrooms and running water. The lodge is only open when a group turns up, usually bringing their own supplies with them.